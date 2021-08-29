Kim Petras kicks off the next stage of her career with ‘Future Starts Now’

Kim Petras has kicked off a brand-new era with the release of new single Future Starts Now.

The track is the first taste of her upcoming album and the first release from her newly inked partnership with Republic Records.

Petras commented on the new single, sharing that like many musicians recent lockdowns have served as an inspiration.

“I felt so anxious at the start of lockdown, because for me the most anxiety-inducing thing is not being able to work and do what I love, Future Starts Now came from trying to stay present, instead of stressing about the future and all the lost time.”

Pulling inspiration from 80s-infused dance hits and the European house music that she fell in love with on her childhood family trips to Paris, Future Starts Now wipes the slate clean after a tough year to capture the euphoria of being in the moment.

Kim recently teased the new track with a performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Rolling Stone declared her performance “stadium-worthy” and predicted her “new era will be slick, bold, and stuck in your head all week.”

Since her first release in 2017 Petras has put out wo albums and a bunch of singles. Her career has seen her collaborate with Sophie, Lil Aaron, Baby E, Stefflon Don, Kash Doll and many others.

Take a listen to the new tune.

