Kim Petras releases new song ‘brrr’ ahead of World Pride appearance

Pop sensation Kim Petras has released her anticipated new single brrr, an industrial, beat-heavy anthem.

Produced by ILYA, who has created hits for Ariana Grande, Normani and Ellie Goulding, brrr is described as shivering with glacial synths and crystal-clear vocals and is about knowing what you want and finding someone who isn’t intimidated by you that will come closer and show you how cool they are.

Thye new track follows recent release Jesus was a Rock Star and Unholy – her massive collaboration with Sam Smith.

Kim Petras was recently announced as headliner for the Sydney WorldPride closing party in The Domain called ‘Rainbow Republic’ on Sunday, March 5.

OIP Staff

