Kim Wilde and Boy George release collaboration ‘Shine On’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Earlier this year Boy George announced he was preparing 60 tracks to be released around his 60th birthday and they’ve been coming thick and fast.

So far in 2021 he’s released an album and five additional singles, the latest video sees him teaming up with fellow 80’s pop star Kim Wilde.

Shine On is a powerful and uplifting ballad that showcases both Kim and George’s powerful vocals.

The two pop stars have been friends for decades. In an interview in the early 90’s Kim shared that she first noticed Boy George way before he was in the music charts. She spotted him in the audience of Top of the Pops and noticed him because he stood out with individual fashion style.

The new song is from Kim Wilde’s upcoming Pop Don’t Stop 40th anniversary Greatest Hits collection and was written by Kim alongside her brother Ricky and Fredrik Thomander.

It’s the second release this year featuring the two singers, they also collaborated on Name and Number which appears on Boy George’s Cool Karaoke Vol. 1. album that came out a few months ago.

Among Boy George’s other recent releases is new single Drive which he co-wrote with producer Roland Faber.



Just a few weeks before that Boy George also release The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread.

The homemade video features George alongside disability campaigner and actor Samantha Renke.

OUTinPerth chatted to Kim Wilde back in 2013 and interviewed Boy George in 2011.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.