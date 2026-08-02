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LGBTIQA+ community members and groups among WA Youth Awards 2026 finalists

Lifestyle

39 finalists have been revealed for the 2026 WA Youth Awards with young people, youth workers and organisations named across 10 categories.

This year saw 181 nominations submitted, championing causes including LGBTIQA+ inclusion, disability advocacy and mental health.

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The Youth Pride Network Committee have been nominated for The Y Collective Action Award, for their commitment to advancing the rights, wellbeing and inclusion of LGBTIQA+ people in WA. The City of Swan’s Our Place was also nominated for their youth-led initiative providing safe and empowering spaces for LGBTIQA+ people in the area.

Tanesha Bennell has also been selected as a finalist for the Mission Australia Young Changemaker Award, for their leadership in creating spaces and uplifting voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTIQA+ people through her work as founder of Boorloo Justice and as Aboriginal Community Organiser for Rainbow Futures WA and thread: community + health (formerly WAAC).

Tanesha Bennell

Each category winner will receive a $1,000 prize, while one individual winner will be named 2026 WA Young Person of the Year, receiving $10,000 towards the youth-related initiative of their choice.

Minister for Youth, Hannah Beazley, says the Awards are an inspiring celebration acknowledging the brilliant work of young people and the organisations that support them.

“As always, it’s wonderful to see the diverse causes that this year’s finalists are championing, each of them making Western Australia a more inclusive place in their own unique way.”

“All of the young people, youth workers and youth organisation finalists should be very proud – it is a tremendous achievement and recognises the invaluable contribution they provide to their community and State.”

The WA Youth Awards are delivered in partnership between the State Government, the Department of Communities, and the Youth Affairs Council of Western Australia, with support from Lotterywest.

The WA Youth Awards 2026 will be held on Friday, 11 September. To see the full list of finalists, head to yacwa.org.au

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