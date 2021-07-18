Korean performer Aquinas shares that he is bisexual

K-Pop performer Aquinas has shared he is bisexual.

The performer first came to attention back in 2019 as a contestant on Korean show School Rapper.

Earlier this year he released his EP It Doesn’t Matter.

Aquinas, whose real name is Kang Min Soo, shared his announcement on his Instagram channel with a post featuring the bisexual flag and the simple statement “I am Bisexual.”

He’s been praised for public statement as while being gay is legal in Korean, LGBT citizens still face discrimination when they come out, and many keep their sexuality a secret from work colleagues and family members.

If you’re a lover of K-Pop, check out his latest tune.

OIP Staff