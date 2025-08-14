Kwoba Wirin-up: New cultural space opens on Wadjemup

A new cultural space dedicated to connection to Country has opened on Wadjemup (Rottnest Island) today.

Kwoba Wirin-up, which means Good Spirit Place in Noongar Language, will provide a culturally appropriate and respectful environment for Traditional Owners and other Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to gather with community.

Aboriginal Affairs Minister Don Punch says the space offers a place for ceremony, reflection, yarning and connection to Country.

“This initiative is a meaningful step forward in our reconciliation and truth-telling journey and will complement the broader work of the Wadjemup Project to commemorate and honour the legacy of Aboriginal people who were imprisoned and buried on the island.”

Member for Fremantle, Simone McGurk, adds that Wadjemup holds a deep cultural connection with Whadjuk Noongar people.

“I am very proud to be part of a government that has worked with First Nations people to support the very significant Wadjemup Project, and its reconciliation and healing process,” Minister McGurk said.



“Kwoba Wirin-up is a dedicated space that will offer a place for reflection, learning and connection to Country.”