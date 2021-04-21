Kylie, Dannii and Taika Waititi join ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’

Stan, the home of RuPaul in Australia, today revealed that the Queens of Australian music, sisters Kylie and Dannii Minogue, along with esteemed Kiwi director, screenwriter and actor, Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok), will all be appearing in the Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under premiering 1 May, only on Stan.

“I’m SO excited to finally be a part of RuPaul’s Drag Race for the first series Down Under,” Kylie said of the announcement.

“It’s such an iconic show and I can’t wait to watch the contestants perform their hearts out to win the title of Down Under’s first Drag Superstar!”

“I got to have a cheeky ‘Untucked’ chat with the girls on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 1,” Dannii adds.

“They had come straight from the runway challenge so it was exciting and tense all at the same time, not knowing who was going to have to lip sync for their life!”

Whether the other guest stars will be judging runway looks, mentoring a maxi challenge, or dishing expert tips in the Werkroom, you’ll just have to wait and see!

Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will premiere 4pm 1 May AEST, only on Stan, with new episodes weekly.

Source: Media release

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.