Kylie gives sneak preview of her upcoming Infinite Disco show

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Kylie Minogue is set to launch her new album DISCO on 7th November with a one-off show streamed around the globe.

The singer have given fans a sneak peak of what to expect with a clip of performing the album’s lead single Say Something. The clip sees Kylie clad in a gold outfit performing the hit with a entourage of backing singers.

The album will be the 15th record of Kylie’s career which kicked off with The Locomotion back in 1987. The new album will have 12 tracks on the standard version, while the deluxe version will include an additional four songs. The retro inspired album sees the singer returning to dance music after her last album Golden which has a strong country influence.

Tickets are on sale now.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.