Kylie is ready for XMAS with update of her festival album

To celebrate a decade since the release of her Christmas record Kylie Christmas, Kylie Minogue has announced she’s putting out a new version of the festive favourite with four fresh tunes added to its tracklist.

Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped) will include Hot In December, This Time Of Year, Office Party and Amazon Music Original XMAS.

XMAS is available digitally exclusively from Amazon Music as well as on CD, 7” Gold Vinyl and 12” Zoetrope Vinyl via Amazon and Kylie’s official store.

Its the second time Kylie has expanded the original album. In 2016 she put put the Snow Queen version which had an additional six tunes.

The new version will have a revised track list which omits some of the songs from the previous two versions.

Kylie shared her excitement about the latest version of her Christmas album.

“Revisiting Kylie Christmas ten years on has been so much fun. Fully Wrapped has given me the chance to write and record four new songs and add a little extra sparkle – I can’t wait for everyone to turn up the volume on the new single, ‘XMAS’!”