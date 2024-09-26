Search
Kylie Minogue adds additional shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane

Kylie Minogue as added three additional dates to the Australian leg of her 2025 world tour.

The new shows include a third and final Melbourne Rod Laver Arena show on Saturday 22 February, a second and final Brisbane Entertainment Centre show on Thursday 27 February and a third and final Sydney Qudos Bank Arena show on Monday 3 March.   

The tour will start in Perth on February 15th with a show at the RAC Arena.

One of the Sydney shows is the same night as the 2025 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, something which organisers say was unavoidable.

The singer’s new song Lights Camera Action is now available on iTunes and her new album Tension II is one the way.

The video for Lights Camera Action will have its premier at 9pm on Friday WA time.

