Kylie Minogue gets into the Christmas spirit

We know Kylie Minogue loves Christmas, she’s just released the third iteration of the her Christmas record and it included new single Office Party.

The video shows Kylie and her office colleagues partying at the annual drinks, messing around with the photocopier and recreating an iconic scene from Dirty Dancing.

In a highlight moment from the video Kylie takes a run at a colleague who lifts her up in the air recreating a classic moment from the Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey movie.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper Kylie shared that it was a challenging move to pull off.

“It was a fantasy moment. I was told not to overthink it. We did a couple of practices before we did the main one.

“The thing is, you just need to trust the other person. The first one I got up, but I overshot it.

“The second was fine. The third one was good. The bruises were worth it the next day.” she shared.

Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped) will include alongside Office Party, new tunes Hot In December, This Time Of Year, and Amazon Music Original XMAS.

Its the second time Kylie has expanded the original album. In 2016 she put put the Snow Queen version which had an additional six tunes.

The new version has a revised track list which omits some of the songs from the previous two versions.

Later this month Kylie will share the video for the song XMAS. She shared that the idea for the song was inspired by the Village People’s disco classic YMCA.

2025 has been a huge year for Kylie with her spending most of the year on the road with her massive Tension World Tour.

The tour began in Perth in February and celebrated its final show in Mexico City in late August. While fans are sure to embrace this new version of her festive fare, many will be hoping the singer is heading back into the studio to get to work on her 18th album.