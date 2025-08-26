Kylie Minogue set to wrap up Tension tour in Mexico

In just a few hours Kylie Minogue will take to the stage for the final time on her massive Tension tour. The final show of the tour is taking place in Monterrey in Northern Mexico, seven months after the tour began here in Perth.

To mark the end of the tour Minogue has just released a live recording of the song Tension to streaming platforms.

- Advertisement -

The tour will have played over 65 dates and travelled through many countries including Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, the USA, The United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, France, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Colombia and finally Mexico.

When the tour made its debut in Perth in February it received a wave of negative reviews online, but the feedback was from people who were analyzing short clips posted online, rather than feedback from those at the show. As the concert played more cities the reviews switched to ones filled with high praise and some journalist even published apologies for their initial stories.

Kylie Minogue at RAC Arena Perth, photographed by Erik Melvin.

As the tour progressed Kylie changed the costumes featured in the show on a regular basis and the set list was adapted too.

Later in the tour The Things We Do for Love was dropped from the set list, as was Monday Blues, but Magic and Dancing were added in. Towards the end of the tour’s run In My Arms was added too.

A few guests joined Kylie on stage too, At one of the Los Angeles shows support act Rita Ora joined Kylie on stage for Spinning Around, while at the Birmingham show rapper Jazzi P reunited with the singer for the first time in decades to perform Shocked.