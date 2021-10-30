Kylie Minogue teams up with Jessie Ware for ‘Kiss of Life’

Kylie Minogue and Jessie Ware have shared the audio of their new collaboration Kiss of Life.

The dancefloor divas have teamed up for a new tune that appears of Kylie’s revamped Disco – The Guest List collection.

Out on November 12th, the new version features a collaboration with Years & Years, plus new tracks featuring Jessie Ware and disco legend Gloria Gaynor.

The updated album will also include her collaboration with Dua Lipa and remixes by Basement Jaxx, Initial Talk and Purple Disco Machine. Plus there will be live versions of the all the albums tunes as well.

While Jessie Ware has not has the stratospheric career of Kylie Minogue, her dance orientated albums have been critically praised and she’s built up a loyal following. So far Ware has released four albums, including 2020’s What’s Your Pleasure?

The new tune was written by Minogue and Ware alongside producers James Ford, Danny Parker and Shungudzo – who have been behind many of Jessie Ware’s tunes.

Ford is a member of Simian Mobile Disco and the Last Shadow Puppets, he has previously worked with Depeche Mode, Gorilaz, Haim and many others. Songwriter Danny Parker has a long list of credits including collaborations with Missy Higgins, James Blunt and Britney Spears, while Shungudzo is a performer herself and has also written for Little Mix and The Chainsmokers.

Take a listen to the new song from Jessie Ware and Kylie Minogue.

