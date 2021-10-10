Kylie re-teams with Years & Years for new track

Kylie Minogue has teamed up with Olly Alexander from Years & Years for a new track A Second to Midnight.

Earlier this year the pair collaborated on a version of Years & Years’ tune Starstruck, now they’ve got another offering which is part of Kylie’s new project.

Kylie is putting out a new version of her acclaimed Disco album dubbed the ‘The Guest List Edition’. Out on November 12th, the new version features the collaboration with Years & Years, plus new tracks featuring Jessie Ware and disco legend Gloria Gaynor.

The updated album will also include her collaboration with Dua Lipa and remixes by Basement Jaxx, Initial Talk and Purple Disco Machine. Plus there will be live versions of the all the albums tunes as well.

The video for the clip sees Kylie and Olly switching personas, at the start of the clip the transitions flip by in the blink of the eye, but as time goes on the duo slowly morph into being each other.

Take a look at the clip.

During her career Kylie has teamed up with lots of different singers.

Her first and still possibly most famous collaboration was with Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan on Especially For You. Over the years Kylie has also created duets with Taio Cruz, Keith Washington, Shaggy, Nick Cave, Jack Savoretti, Iggy Pop, James Corden and sister Danni.

Kylie is heading home to Australia

It’s also been revealed that Kylie is making a big move and returning to live in Melbourne. After three decades of being based in London the star is set to move from her Knightsbridge penthouse back to the city she grew up in.

Having spent a lot of the last year in Australia the singer has shared she’s eager to be closer to her family.

“I have spent a lot of time with my family this year in Australia and it felt really good,” Minogue told the BBC earlier this week.

Years & Years have a new track too, it’s called ‘Crave’

Olly Alexander has also got a new track of his own that’s also just been released.

Crave is the second single from his forthcoming album Night Call. It follows the hit single Starstruck that was out earlier this year.

The pop-infused single sees Alexander doused in blue as he takes on the role of a cavorting woodland fairy.

OIP Staff

