Jessie Ware gets hot n heavy with platinum edition of ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’

After an outstanding 2021 so far, Jessie Ware’s today releases What’s Your Pleasure? – The Platinum Pleasure Edition.

This deluxe version of her incredible fourth album includes the tracks Please & Hot N Heavy and is available to listen to now via PMR/EMI Records.



What’s Your Pleasure? – The Platinum Pleasure builds on the musical and critical success. In addition to the tunes we’ve come to love over the past year, we get a divine slice of danceable disco energy with Please, latest track 0208 featuring Kindness is an emotional charged track that takes you from the heady basslines of a dingy nightclub to tomorrow’s sunrise.

On the record there are also the soulful yet sultry sounds of Impossible, as well as The Endless Remix of the standout album track, Adore You. Essentially, Jessie once again strikes the balance between modern pop sensibilities and the classic sounds of 80s disco to create something nostalgic but still fresh and colourful.

Jessie has succeeded in audaciously mulching several decades of party music into an album so relentless it doubles as a playlist. It’s a recipe for club glory with its sleek disco influence and the kind of free-roaming rubbery bass lines that would have you dancing relentlessly. It’s the perfect prescription for a world without dance floors.

This week also saw Jessie release her first solo book Omelette: Food, Love Chaos and Other Conversations which sees the singers share musings on culture, family and society.

The release also follows the success of her critically adored podcast Table Manners – it’s now on its eleventh season and recently hit a massive milestone of 25 million individual listens – oftentimes featuring household names such as Paul McCartney, Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Yungblud, Robbie Williams, Alanis Morissette, Dawn French and Dolly Parton to name a few.

Since her return, Jessie has reinforced her reputation as one of the strongest vocalists in UK music with incredible tv performances on The One Show, Graham Norton and James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

Source: Media release

