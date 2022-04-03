Kylie’s collaboration with Gloria Gaynor gets a video

Kylie Minogue has released a video for her collaboration with disco legend Gloria Gaynor.

The two singers team up on the track Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You which appears on the extended ‘Guest List’ release of Kylie’s DISCO. The record came out last year.

The re-release of the record contains several new collaborations including new tracks with Years & Years and Jessie Ware, alongside the collaboration with Gaynor, and a remix of another featuring Dua Lipa.

Gloria Gaynor is best known for her chart-topping disco hit I Will Survive. Originally released on October 23rd 1978 the song about getting through a broken relationship was quickly adopted by the LGBTI community who embraced it’s themes of strength and persistence.

Gloria Gaynor is now 78 years old, and while she’s best known for her disco hit from 44 years ago, she’s had a career revival in recent years. In 2020 Gaynor won the Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel Album with her Testimony record.

Take a look at the new video for Kylie and Gloria’s collaboration.

