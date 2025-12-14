Kylie’s ready for XMAS – check out her latest video

Kylie Minogue’s renewed Christmas Fully Wrapped album has raced to the top of the charts and she’s just shared a video for new song XMAS.

The new video follow on from the recent clip for Office Party, which is another of the new tunes added to the third iteration of Kylie’s festive season record. It’s gone straight to the top of the British charts, giving Kylie her 11th number one record in the UK.

The new number one means Kylie’s now had as many albums top the charts as David Bowie, U2, Eminem and Rod Stewart. In Australia Kylie in currently number four on the ARIA charts.

Kylie has shared the song was inspired by the Village People’s YMCA with it’s iconic arm moves spelling out the letters. She originally had the idea for the song just after she originally recorded her Christmas record a decade ago and says it’s been living rent free in her head ever since.

Kylie’s also shared a visualiser for another song on the record, Hot in December.

Hopefully these new bops will tide Kylie fans over until her next album. There’s no news when Kylie will be heading back to the studio but her next record will be the seventeenth of her career.