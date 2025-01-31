Labor announces review of medical treatment for trans youth

Health Minister Mark Butler has announced a national review of medical approaches to Australian youth experiencing gender dysphoria.

In recent days a campaign from activist group Women’s Forum Australia, spearheaded by Tony Abbott, the former Prime Minister, and former Minister for Women, has called for an immediate stop to the use of puberty blocking medications, hormone treatment and surgical procedures for people under the age of 18. Surgical treatment for people under the age of eighteen is very rare.

Health Minister Mark Butler has announced that he had already asked the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) to undertake a comprehensive review of the Australian Standards of Care and Treatment Guidelines for Trans and Gender Diverse Children and Adolescents in Australia, and to develop new national guidelines.

Interim advice on the use of puberty blockers will be completed in the middle of 2026.

Health Minister Mark Butler.

“It is important that this process is driven by evidence and is conducted by our most eminent medical researchers and clinicians, engaging with Australians with lived experience.



“These guidelines will ensure Australia has the most appropriate national guidelines of clinical practice and that families have the utmost confidence in the health care young Australians receive.” the Minister said in a media release.

The move has immediately been criticised by opponents of current treatment guidelines. Who argue that a parliamentary inquiry which would potentially allow a greater range of stakeholders and critics to continue to a review.



Concern has also been raised that the selection of people to review the current approach and develop new guidelines arguing that it might be limited to medical professionals working in the relevant fields, and may not provide a significant voice for people who have detransitioned after undergoing a gender change.

Dr Gillian Spencer, a Queensland based psychologist who was stood down by the Queensland Health Service, who has become a vocal critic of the affirmation approach to gender dysphoria said the Labor government could not be trusted.



I don’t know if I can trust the Labor government to establish an inquiry that is independent and is going to truly be based on the research literature,” Dr Spencer told The Australian arguing that there was already sufficient scientific literature, and the the government’s timeline was too long.

Tony Abbott also criticised the government’s proposed timeline, while the Opposition’s spokesperson on health Senator Anne Rushton said it was not within the federal government’s purview to review the issue, arguing that it was a matter for the states.

Senator Rushton said the Queensland Liberal-National government had shown a better approach by banning treatment of new patients while a state based review was underway, she also praised WA Liberal leader Libby Mettam who has previously announced a similar approach would be taken in Western Australia if the Liberal party is returned to government at next month’s state election.

This week the Queensland government announced it would be implementing their ban on new patients engaging in treatment with puberty blockers or hormone treatments. They say the move was in response to concern over cases at a state run Sexual Health Service in Cairns, but it is also inline with LNP policy.

Just.Equal says review must not become a platform for hateful opinions and misinformation

Just.Equal Australia has cautiously welcomed the announcement but has warned the review must not become a platform for misinformation and hate.

Spokesperson, Rodney Croome, said the review would be an opportunity to show the positive imoact the current medical approach has one people’s lives.

“We welcome the NHMRC review because we believe science demonstrates the positive impact of gender affirming care.” Croome said.

Rodney Croome.

“However, we are concerned the review has the potential to become a platform for misinformation and hate, and we urge the Federal Government and NHMRC to take all steps necessary to protect trans and gender diverse Australians.”

“We expect this Review to look at clinical evidence and lived experience, to look specifically at the Australian situation, and to expose the myths and misinformation around gender affirming care.”

“This is not an issue to be used as a political football, and the Review must not be highjacked as a vehicle for anti-trans groups to promote fear and ignorance.”

“We also don’t want to see a repeat of the UK Cass Review which was criticised for not taking account of, or disclosing, conflicts of interest among expert witnesses and contributing authors.” Croome added.

Equality Australia also cautiously welcomes the review announcement

Anna Brown, CEO of Equality Australia said reviews of treatment apporaches needed to be focused on medical evidence not politicallviews.

“We need to support trans young people based on the best available evidence – not on politics.

“Australia has some of the world’s leading clinicians and experts in transgender healthcare and they work hard to ensure it is informed by the best and most up-to-date scientific evidence.

Anna Brown, ECO Equality Australia.

“This issue should never be an ideological debate or a political football. Real every day Australian families are at the centre of this. We are talking about parents who simply want what every parent wants – for their children to grow up happy and healthy.” Brown said.

Anna Brown backed Mr Butler’s calls for the Queensland government to suspend its review and allow the national process to proceed. She also called on the state government to resume access to hormone treatments.

“This is basic medical care that has a life changing impact on the very small number of young people who need it. If care like this was denied in any other context or to any other group of the community people would be outraged and rightly so.

“Politicians should not be in the business of making medical decisions for young people and families they have never met and whose experience of life are unimaginable to most of them.”

AuspATH President Professor Ashleigh Lin.

AusPATH say their focus has always been on best treatment

Professor Ashleigh Lin, President of AusPATH (the Australian Professional Association for Trans Health) said Australia’s doctors working in the field of transgender health care were some of the best in the world.

“AusPATH is unwavering in its commitment to ensuring that children and young people in Australia receive the highest quality gender affirming care.” Professor Lin said.

“Our clinicians are internationally recognised in paediatric gender medicine, and we will continue to champion best-practice, evidence-based care.

“We acknowledge the need to update the Australian Standards of Care in line with the extensive body of research conducted since the guidelines were developed and see Minister Butler’s inclusion of people with lived experience, as well as expert researchers, and frontline clinicians as crucial to this process.

“AusPATH will fight to ensure that the voices of experts and the needs of trans young people remain central to the delivery of safe, evidence-based healthcare.” Professor Lin concluded.

Jeremy Wiggins, CEO of Transcend Australia also welcomed the government’s approach.

“Transcend Australia stands firm in our position that Australian trans young people deserve equitable and continued access to gender affirming healthcare.” he said.

“We trust in the evidence that gender affirming healthcare produces positive benefits and we look forward to contributing to the update of national guidelines with the NHMRC.”

Nicky Bath, CEO LGBTIQ+ Health Australia also gave cautious approval to the federal government’s approach saying a national review lead by medical experts was preferable to disruptive state based reviews like the one implemented by the Queensland government.

