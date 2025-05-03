Labor returned to government for a second term

Just two and half hours after polls closed on the east coast, Labor has been declared the winner of the federal election by major media outlets.

While it’s not yet known if Labor will enjoy a majority government or need to find supporters to create a minority government, it’s clear that Labor has achieved a decisive win.

As results came in, it quickly became clear the coalition was losing seats to both Labor and Independents.

Speaking on the ABC’s election panel Treasurer Jim Charmers said the credit lay with the Prime Minister who had shown great leadership.