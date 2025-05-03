Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Labor returned to government for a second term

News

Just two and half hours after polls closed on the east coast, Labor has been declared the winner of the federal election by major media outlets.

While it’s not yet known if Labor will enjoy a majority government or need to find supporters to create a minority government, it’s clear that Labor has achieved a decisive win.

- Advertisement -

As results came in, it quickly became clear the coalition was losing seats to both Labor and Independents.

Speaking on the ABC’s election panel Treasurer Jim Charmers said the credit lay with the Prime Minister who had shown great leadership.

Latest

News

Election Update: Counting is underway, get the latest updates

0
After a five-week campaign Australians have cast their votes...
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘The Good Daughter’ sees Kumi Taguchi explore her heritage

0
It is a fascinating memoir and journey of exploration.
Culture

Casey Donovan shows why she’s one Australia’s biggest talents in ‘Sister Act – The Musical’

0
This musical is filled with soul and soul music.
News

Speakers announced for WorldPride Human Rights Conference

0
WorldPride 2025 will be held in Washington DC later this year.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Election Update: Counting is underway, get the latest updates

0
After a five-week campaign Australians have cast their votes...
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘The Good Daughter’ sees Kumi Taguchi explore her heritage

0
It is a fascinating memoir and journey of exploration.
Culture

Casey Donovan shows why she’s one Australia’s biggest talents in ‘Sister Act – The Musical’

0
This musical is filled with soul and soul music.
News

Speakers announced for WorldPride Human Rights Conference

0
WorldPride 2025 will be held in Washington DC later this year.
Culture

Doechii and Kendrick Lamar headline Spilt Milk Festival 2025

0
See the whole line up of artists playing the festival.

Election Update: Counting is underway, get the latest updates

Graeme Watson -
After a five-week campaign Australians have cast their votes and soon we'll find out which party will form the next Australian government. Labor's Anthony...
Read more

Bibliophile | ‘The Good Daughter’ sees Kumi Taguchi explore her heritage

OUTinPerth -
It is a fascinating memoir and journey of exploration.
Read more

Casey Donovan shows why she’s one Australia’s biggest talents in ‘Sister Act – The Musical’

Graeme Watson -
This musical is filled with soul and soul music.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture