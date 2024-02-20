Labor’s Senator Louise Pratt announces her retirement

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Senator Louise Pratt has announced she’s retire from political life when he term expires in 2025. Senator Pratt made the announcement alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at her Perth office this morning.

Pratt said health issues had played a big part in her decision to stand down.

“I have psoriatic arthritis and it is much better managed when I’m not flying, not chairing estimates and not whipping in the chamber,” she told reporters this morning.

Senator Pratt became involved in politics at university and served on the executive of the National Union of Students. After university she was a prominent gay rights campaigner and a member of Gay and Lesbian Equality (GALE).

Pratt first served in the Western Australian parliament. Elected at the 2001 election which saw the Gallop government come to power, Pratt was the youngest woman ever elected to the Legislative Council. During her time in the Western Australian parliament she was at the forefront of bringing in the 2002 law reforms which saw the age of consent equalized, adoption laws being updated and band on promoting homosexuality removed from schools.

At the 2007 federal election she made the move to federal politics and became a Senator for Western Australia.

At the 2013 general election Senator Pratt lost her seat by a narrow margin. When it was discovered that some votes had gone missing during the election, one of the most unusual times in Australian politics began. The court ordered a second election be held for WA senators, on the second election Senator Pratt failed to gain a seat and she left the parliament.

In 2016 she was re-elected to federal parliament and returned to being a senator for Western Australia, and was subsequently re-elected for another term in 2019. In opposition Senator Pratt served as Labor’s spokesperson for Equality, but the position was scrapped when Anthony Albanese assumed leadership of the party.

During her time in parliament Senator Pratt looked after a diverse range of portfolios including environment, climate change, water, families and communities, manufacturing and employment services. Since 2022 she has served as Deputy Whip in the senate.

Senator Pratt took a leading role in the marriage equality movement that saw Australia’s laws changed in 2022, she has also been an outspoken advocate for transgender rights and health in the parliament.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.