Lady Gaga announces ‘Chromatica’ release date after delay

It’s almost here! Lady Gaga has finally revealed the much-anticipated release date for her sixth studio album – Chromatica.

Dropping the big news on social media, Gaga has announced that fans will be able to hear LG6 in full on Friday 29th May.

The album features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink, and is executive produced by BloodPop® and Lady Gaga.

Chromatica will be available wherever music is streamed, in a variety of physical formats including standard CD, vinyl in various colors, and cassettes in various colors.

In addition, Lady Gaga has launched an array of new merchandise and an exclusive vinyl color on her website.

The first single from the album, Stupid Love, which debuted at #1 on iTunes in 58 countries, has 300 million streams worldwide since release and marks Lady Gaga’s 16th Billboard Top 10.

You can pre-order and pre-save the album here, or head over to ladygaga.com to check out the new merch.

