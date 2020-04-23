Lady Gaga tracklist reveals Ariana and Elton features on ‘Chromatica’

Lady Gaga has given thirsty fans another taste of her upcoming sixth album, revealing the tracklist on social media this week.

After announcing that the release of Chromatica would be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after the release of the album’s debut single Stupid Love, fans have been clamouring for more of the album ahead of its official release.

The tracklist reveals 16 tracks are set to feature on LG6, including collaborations with Ariana Grande (Rain On Me), K-Pop superstars BLACKPINK (Sour Candy) and the one and only Elton John (Sine From Above).

View this post on Instagram #Chromatica ⚔️💓 #LG6 A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Apr 22, 2020 at 1:55pm PDT

Speaking on the album’s delay last month, Gaga said the decision to postpone Chromatica was “incredibly tough.”

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on.”

“To my fans, I love you. I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad. But I also know that as a fan base… as a family… we are strong, we are loving and we are the kindness punks. So I ask you to practice kindness in these trying times.”

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.