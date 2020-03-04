Lady Gaga’s fans get excited about her long anticipated sixth album

Lady Gaga fans are sharing their excitement as the singer announces her sixth album will be out soon.

The singer’s last offering of pop music was 2016’s country tinged record Joanne, since then she’s starred in and created the soundtrack to the film A Star is Born.

Gaga’s sixth album Chromatica will be out on 10th April and it has been described as a dance album. Not a lot is known about the tracks on the album or other artists who might be appearing on the record.

Gaga has been working with producers BloodPop and Tchami. BloodPop was involved with the production of Gaga’s last album and has also worked with Madonna, Justin Bieber, Lily Allen and Vampire Weekend. French producer Tchami previously worked with Gaga on her Artpop album.

The album’s first single Stupid Love is out now.

OIP Staff