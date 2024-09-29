Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence opens in Melbourne

Local Perth production Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence was one of the big hits of this year’s Fringe World in Perth and now the show is ready to amaze Melbourne audiences.

After its debut at Fringe World the show had a sellout follow up season at The Rechabite in Northbridge. At Fringe World it picked up two of the biggest awards, The Martin Sims Award for best new Western Australian work, plus the Adelaide Tour Ready Award.

Now it’s headed across the Nullarbor for a Melbourne season, and there’s just a few shows for Melburnians to go to.

In a thrilling Shakespearean twist on the netball court, Mac Beth passionately pursues the coveted title of Year 12 Netball Captain of the Dunsinane Hell-Hounds. In a gripping tale of ambition, betrayal, and redemption, Coach Duncan’s decision sparks a fierce battle for leadership.

The Dagger Divas, a trio of dreamy melodies (think Dreamgirls but Mean Girls), visits Mac in her slumbers, echoing the bard’s famous ghostly encounters. They fuel her with the fire to overcome adversity and fight on. Amid accusations and plot twists, Mac’s determination leads her to the brink of glory. But her reckless actions take her to the edge of despair, creating suspicion and fear among her teammates.

As alliances shift and friendships fracture, a climactic showdown awaits the netball battlefield. Will Mac’s relentless drive for success ultimately lead to her triumph, or banishment? As the final buzzer sounds, all is revealed.

This energetic production breathes new life into a literary classic and is fuelled by an electrifying soundscape of electronic pop-synth compositions created by award-winning vocalist, DJ, and music producer, PROJECT BEXX (Bec Price).

Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence will debut nationally at the Sydney Fringe Festival from 26 – 30 September before heading to the Melbourne Fringe Festival from 2 – 5 October 2024.