Ladyhawke announces Australian tour

Culture

Kiwi artist Ladyhawke, aka Pip Brown, is touring Australia to celebrate the 15th anniversary of her debut album.

The acclaimed electro rock-pop synth artist burst onto the international music scene with her self-titled album that featured the hits Paris is Burning and My Delirium.

After a successful run of sold out dates in the UK this February, Ladyhawke has announced her electrifying anniversary live show is coming to Australia this July and August.

The tour will take in Adelaide’s The Gov on Friday 26th July, before heading west to Freo Social on Saturday27th July.

After that she’ll be flying over to Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on the 1st of August for a show which is part of the already announced Open Season program, and then it is on to Sydney’s Metro Theatre for a show on Friday 2nd August, and then an appearance in Melbourne on Saturday 3rd August.

Fans can secure access during a pre-sale commencing at 12pm (AEST) tomorrow Wednesday, April 17 via https://sbmpresents.com/tour/ladyhawke-2024/

General public tickets go on sale the next day Thursday, April 18 from 12pm (AEST). Visit: https://sbmpresents.com/tour/ladyhawke-2024/

From her early days playing in Wellington band Two Lane Blacktop and Sydney act Teenager (formed by Nick Littlemore), Pip Brown’s knack for writing a catchy pop hook has garnered her global recognition.

Coupled with 80’s rock-chic ambiance, Pip quickly made a name for herself under the moniker Ladyhawke, releasing her debut self-titled album in 2008.

Since then, she’s put out four highly acclaimed albums and established a solid fan base. Ladyhawke’s most recent offering was 2021’s Time Flies.

Read OUTinPerth’s 2016 interview with Ladyhawke.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

