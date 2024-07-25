Search
Author Sam Elkin appearing at Rabble Books in Maylands

News

Author Sam Elkin will be appearing at Rabble Books in Maylands on 31st July to talk abut his book Detachable Penis.

Detachable Penis recounts Sam’s experience of social and medical transition, whilst running Victoria’s first queer legal service.

Rabble Books owner Nat Latter shared they they were excited about highlighting Elkin’s work saying “Sam has many thoughtful, funny and engaging insights queer politics, culture and the realities of discrimination and lateral violence.”

Elkin chatted to OUTinPerth about the book earlier this year and spoke about the challenges of burnout amongst LGBTIQA+ rights activists, and how he hoped by sharing his experiences it would create more discussions in the community.

“I love reading, and I hope people will just basically enjoy reading the book.” Elkin said.

“I didn’t write it to, you know, settle grunges or drive home a moral message. I’ve wanted people to enjoy the book, I hope they find it funny. I hope they can relate to it.

“I hope that they can see themselves in different parts of the book, because almost anybody who works for a living knows that working is really hard for everybody in a lot of different ways.

“Burnout in our increasingly digital community is a real thing. I hope that people can see my story as a bit of a cautionary tale and not throw everything into their work and take some time out to recharge and look after themselves. You’ve got to look after yourself first before you try and care for anybody else.” the author shared.

Book a ticket to the Q&A session.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

