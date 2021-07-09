Ladyhawke teams up with K.Flay, Woodes & Shura for ‘reMIXED EMOTIONS’

Ladyhawke (‘Pip’ Brown) continues to deliver the goods with a remix EP of her current single Mixed Emotions dropping today.

The reMIXED EMOTIONS EP includes 3 x new remixes from a stellar all-female artist line up which includes K.Flay (US) / Woodes (Aus) / Shura (UK).

This adds to the incredible quality of work released this year in the lead up to her new album Time Flies which drops on October 8. The album’s first single Guilty Love has surpassed over 1 Million streams and the Time Flies upcoming tour has sold out its 3rd date with a new show in Sydney being added.

Talking about the new remixes Pip said, “I feel very honoured to have my track remixed by 3 incredible female artists I respect very much! They each bought their own unique flavour to the track and turned into something completely new! I hope you guys love them as much as I do!”

K.Flay spoke of her experience saying “Pip is an absolute legend and I had so much fun with this remix. The original has this amazing groove, I tried to flip that a bit & explore the grit of the lyric. There’s something really tough about the song, and I wanted to explore that”.

Woodes expressed, “When I first heard Mixed Emotions the layers that stuck out to me immediately were the pitched vocals and the mallets. I played percussion growing up and it was exciting hearing some vibes/marimba in a song. From there I created a pulsing electronic version of the track with some brass & Woodsey BVs in the mix, keeping Ladyhawke’s powerful vocal front and centre. I had a great time putting this together & taking the song to a slightly darker place. Grateful to be a part of it!”

Shura added, “I’ve been such a big fan of Pip’s ever since her first record. We made friends over the pandemic because we both play video games and it has been such an amazing experience becoming pals, the bromance is strong. I feel so lucky to have ‘met’ Pip and to have been asked to turn this already incredible tune into something new. I cannot wait to hang out with Pip in real life and not just in Fortnite!”

The single “Mixed Emotions” was written with Pip’s old mates Jono Sloan and Nick Littlemore while on a writing trip in LA. The song is about all the things you can feel with one person, sometimes all in a single day. Ups and downs, confusion, highs, and lows.

Source: Media release