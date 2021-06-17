Laganja Estranja comes out as transgender woman in new interview

RuPaul’s Drag Race favourite Laganja Estranja has shared with the world that she is a transgender woman.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the 32-year-old drag star, dancer and music-maker said she was ready to share her story with the masses.

“There are so many other women around me who’ve inspired me to come forward today, and it’s because of their fight and their struggle that I’m able to really do this and say that I’m nervous, but I’m not scared,” Estranja said.

“I’m not going to live my life in fear anymore.”

The Drag Race season 6 alum also thanked her supportive family and friends who she’d shared the news with ahead of the interview, including her trans Drag Race family Gottmik, Peppermint, Jiggly Caliente, Carmen Carrera, Kylie Sonique Love and her #TeamTooMuch sister Gia Gunn.

“I’m so thankful that Gia didn’t push me and has allowed me to take my name,” Estranja continued.

“Of course she’s encouraged me. From day one when me met, she was like, ‘Oh honey, you’re a woman!’ She’s known longer than I have!”

“She allowed me to take my time and continued to be supportive…. by physically seeing her change and the fact that she’s been able to live a happy life and have lovers and have boyfriends – all the things trans women, I think, worry about when they came out – gave me hope and encouragement.”

Estranja also shared that it was important for her to emphasise that trans identities and journeys are all different, and trans people can come out on their own terms and make their own decision about what their transition means.

“I’m going to be part of a wave of change,” Estranja said.

“I’m so happy. I feel so beautiful and empowered, and, finally, I’m looking back at who I am in the mirror, and it’s such an incredible feeling.”

“If anyone is struggling with it, breathe and accept it, because one you do you, it’s incredibly empowering.”

OIP Staff

