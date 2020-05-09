Las Vegas Illusionist Roy Horn dies aged 75

Roy Horn (pictured on the right), one half of magic duo Siegfried and Roy has died aged 75 after contracting COVID-19.

Horn and his partner Siegfried Fischbacher were longstanding Las Vegas entertainers who were known for including white tigers and other animals in their act.

They first worked in Las Vegas in 1967, and in 1990 began a run at the Mirage Hotel that lasted nearly 14 years. Horn’s performing career came to a sudden end when he was attached on stage by one of the duo’s tigers.

In 2003 Horn was severely injured after one of their tigers bit him on the neck and carried him offstage during a performance. He also suffered a stroke during the altercation and there has been speculation that the animal has sensed he was in trouble.

Siegfried Fischbacher paid tribute to his former performing partner saying he had fought hard against the virus.

“Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days,” said Fischbacher. “I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital [in Las Vegas] who worked heroically against this insidious virus.”

Uwe Ludwig Horn was born in Germany in 1944 during World War II, his father was killed during the war, and his mother soon remarried. He met Siegfried Fischbacher when both were working on a cruise ship and soon after they established a cabaret act. After finding early success in Europe they were approached to perform in the USA.

The pair were romantically involved early in their career but their professional partnership and close friendship lasted much longer.

Announcing Horn’s passing Fischbacher said, “the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend”.

