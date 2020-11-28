Latest report shows HIV rates on the increase in Western Australia

The most recent quarterly report on blood-bourne viruses and sexually transmitted infections in Western Australia shows an increase in the number of people being diagnosed with HIV.

Between October 2019 and September 2020 there were 91 new cases of HIV, and increase of 20% compared to the same period of the previous year. The large majority of new cases came in the October to December 2019 quarter which saw double the number of cases reported in comparison to the same period the previous year.

Over the last 12 months the was a 39% increase in the number of male HIV cases, increasing from 58 cases to 78. Correspondingly the number of cases involving women decreased from 20 to 12.

People being diagnosed with the virus were aged from their 20’s through to their 60’s, but the largest group being diagnosed was people in the 40’s who accounted for 32% of the new cases. There were three times more cases being found in people aged between 40-44 than the previous year.

Forty four per cent of the new cases were among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, 33% of the cases were diagnosed in heterosexual men, and 12% of cases were heterosexual women. People who inject drugs made up just 1% of the total number of cases, while 10% of cases the exposure category could not be determined.

In the growing number of cases amongst heterosexual men who are being diagnosed with HIV many of the subject reported South East Asian holidays as the most likely time they may have acquired the virus.

Find out more about HIV at the WA AIDS Council.

If you have any questions or concerns about HIV/AIDS – about safe sex, HIV transmission, HIV testing, support services, or sexuality issues, please phone:

AIDSLINE Confidential phone service 9am – 5pm Monday to Friday (08) 9482 0044

