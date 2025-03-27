Laurence Fox charged with sexual offence over image of TV presenter

British actor and aspiring politician Laurence Fox has been charged with a sexual offence in relation to a photograph he allegedly posted a compromising image online that showed TV presenter Narinder Kaur without her consent.

The 46 year old actor who founded the right wing political party Reclaim, allegedly posted the photo last April which showed Kaur who is a presenter on ITV’s Good Morning. Kaur previously worked ay GB News, at the time of the image being posted she said she was “mortified”.

A Metropolitan police spokesperson has confirmed that after a 11-month investigation a man had been charged over the offence.

“Laurence Fox, 46, will appear at Westminster magistrates court on April 24 charged with an offence contrary to section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. The charge relates to an image that was posted on a social media platform in April 2024.” they said.

Laurence Fox, Shutterstock

The offence, which was introduced in 2023, makes it an offence to intentionally share a sexual image of someone without consent, with the aim of causing alarm, distress, humiliation, or for sexual gratification.

Fox is best known for his long running role in the British TV series Lewis. He played the role of Detective James Hathaway from 2006 until 2015, but he’s subsequently launched a career as a right-wing political commentator and become regular candidate at elections.

He was previously married to singer and actor Billie Piper. In 2016 Laurence Fox launched a music career, but he later turned to politics launching the right-wing Reclaim party.

Part of the Fox acting dynasty, his father James Fox has enjoyed a long career, as has his uncle Edward Fox. His cousin Emilia Fox stars in the television series Silent Witness, while her younger brother Freddie Fox has appeared in many series including Cucumber, Banana, Slow Horses, and The Great.

In 2023 British police looked into whether Fox had committed any crime when he made a social media video which saw him burning pride flags, ultimately deciding there was nothing he could be charged with.

Fox said his protest was not about gay, lesbian or bisexual people, but specifically directed at representation of people who are transgender.

In September 2023 he was suspended and subsequently sacked from his on-air role at GB News after he delivered a tirade against political correspondent Ava Evans which was deemed to be misogynistic.

In April 2024 Fox was ordered to pay £180,000 to two people he labeled as ‘pedophiles’ on social media. A court found that he had defamed both men.

He is set to appear in court next month to answer the sexual offence charge.