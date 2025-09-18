Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

‘Leg Business’ – hilarious, profound, shocking and unforgettable

Culture

The Blue Room has been transformed into a cabaret bar for its latest show Leg Business

On the surface it reads as a burlesque show being embraced by the home of independent theatre, but what is offered is a much deeper and thought-out storytelling experience than a succession of performers built around a theme. Or, maybe it’s the most profound and moving burlesque show I’ve ever seen.

- Advertisement -

The chicken and egg conundrum comes up in the show, and while I could spent time pondering if this is highly creative burlesque or cutting edge theatre using the tools of a performance form that’s had rapid growth in popularity in recent years, maybe it doesn’t matter.

It’s a speed train of emotions and experiences over an hour. One that left me hollering with laughter, shrieking in horror, cheering for more, and honestly shocked and surprised when I thought I no longer could be.

It’s quirky and odd, build around feminist theory and history, and layered with provocations and insights, and at the same time it comes across as off-the-cuff and skirting on the edge of chaos.

Lucy Wong in Leg Business, photographed by Phoebe Eames.

We enter a cabaret bar filled with small tables, moody lighting and the jazz sounds of the saxophone thanks to performer Naoko Uemoto. We’re welcome to the experience by host Lucy Wong who is a master of both physical comedy and brilliant banter.

Wong spits out rapid fire monologues as our host, storytelling in a style reminiscent of Sandra Bernhard, rambling tales that bring to life different characters and situations. People giggled, gasped and guffawed at the bold anecdotes.

Delaney Burke in Leg Business, photographed by Phoebe Eames.

Punctuating this is a series of performances from lead creative Delaney Burke who takes on a series of characters to take us on a journey into female sexual identity and expression. Intersecting with the moments on the catwalk is quirky and oddball interactions with performer Eliza Smith, they play a technician who bumbles about before having their moment in the spotlight.

Each night a different guest performer will also seamlessly join in the action. We saw the captivating Ballroom performer Danisa the Serpent on opening night, and they totally owned the stage, the floors, and the walls.

Is okay to look, is it okay to look away? Leg Business is thought provoking while also being riot.

The show comes with an extensive trigger warning which also includes spoilers that’s available on the theatre’s website.

The show runs until 4th October at The Blue Room. A Meet the Artists night is being held on Tuesday 30th September.

Tickets on sale now.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

