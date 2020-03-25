Legendary playwright Terrence McNally dies from COVID-19 complications

Legendary playwright Terrence McNally, known for his Tony award winning works including Love! Valour! Compassion!, has died aged 81.

McNally’s husband Tom Kirdahy confirmed the news to media today, revealing that the lung cancer survivor had lost his life due to complications related to COVID-19.

Tributes are pouring out McNally on social media, remembering him as a great of American theatre and a beacon for many in the LGBTIQ+ community.

“Let’s always remember that Terrence was anything but a victim,” veteran actor Harvey Fierstein wrote on Facebook.

“He was a lover and fighter and an artist and a voice for our people. He was a victor. The man didn’t write his heart out. He wrote OUR hearts out! Whether he was making us laugh with The Ritz or cry with Corpus Christie or gave us a little of each with Love! Valour! Compassion! he was true to his vision.”

Homophobia, HIV and the AIDS crisis and LGBTIQ+ issues featured as recurring themes throughout the creators six-decades long career, with more than 40 works to his name.

Most recently, McNally was honoured for his contributions to the performing arts and culture with a lifetime achievement award at the 2019 Tony Awards.

