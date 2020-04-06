Leo Varadkar returns to medicine to help out during COVID-19 crisis

Irish PM Leo Vradakar has reactivated his medical licence and will return to working as a doctor one day a week.

Ireland’s leader was a GP before he entered politics, and now he’s doing his part during the COVID-19 crisis by heading back into the hospital to help hands on.

His office confirmed to the media that he had offered to help within his area of expertise.

“Dr Varadkar rejoined the medical register last month,” a spokesperson told the Guardian. “He has offered his services to the HSE for one session a week in areas that are within his scope of practice.

“Many of his family and friends are working in the health service. He wanted to help out even in a small way.” the spokesperson said.

Last month Ireland’s National Health Service appealed for retired doctors and people who had moved into other professions to return to health care to help tackle the pandemic. It is understood the taoiseach is undertaking tele-health appointments and consulting patients by telephone.

Vradakar’s party lost the Irish election earlier this year, but the Sinn Fein party who attracted the most votes failed to win a majority and are unable to form government.

Vradakar had announced he would step down as the nation’s leader, but his party Fine Gael are now discussing forming a coalition with third party Fianna Fáil. The proposed arrangement would see Varadkar rotating the top job with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

OIP Staff

