Leo Varadkar to return to the position of Ireland’s Taoiseach

World | Filed under News Posted by admin

Leo Varadkar will return to be the leader of Ireland when he is reappointed as Taoiseach today, following a historic coalition reshuffle.

Varadkar held the position from 2017 to 2020. He stepped down following a landmark election where his party entered into a three -way coalition with their traditional rivals. Varadkar, who leads the Fine Gael party, stepped down and was replaced by Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin.

Varadkar recently told party members that Martin had been a good Taoiseach through difficult circumstances over the last two and half years. During his time leading the country Martin has had to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.

“He has been a voice for decency, kindness and for common sense,” he told Fine Gael members. “We thank him.”

In 2017 Leo Vardadkar became the Taoiseach of Ireland when he was elected leader of his political party Fine Gael, making him Ireland’s first same sex attracted leader, and the fourth gay head of state in the world.

The first gay head of government was Iceland’s Prime Minister Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir who took office in 2009. Following her Belguim’s Elio Di Rupo made history in 2011, and Luxembourg’s Xavier Bettel became the leader of his country in 2013.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.