LGBTI themed project benefits with $6million funding announcement

Screen Australia has announced $6 million dollars of production funding with an LGBTI themed project among the new productions benefiting from the government support.

Two feature films, a television series, two children’s dramas and an online project that will share in $6 million of production funding.

Among the projects receiving a green light is more episodes of online series Flunk, a 40-part LGBTQIA teen series for YouTube, which follows shy 16-year-old Ingrid as she explores her sexuality and identity.

Picking up from the hit first two seasons which have gained 20 million views, this new series sees Ingrid prioritising her own happiness after recovering from a suicide attempt, but she struggles when she develops feelings for the same girl as her best friend Brayden. Writer/director Ric Forster (Neighbours) and producer Melanie Rowland are joined by writers Mekelle Mills (Zoe.Misplaced), Phoebe Williams, Helen Le and Luke McCarthy on the project.

The slate includes RackaRacka creators Danny and Michael Philippou teaming up with Causeway Films on their debut feature film Talk to Me; the second season of Ms Fisher’s MODern Murder Mysteries; and children’s series MaveriX for the ABC about a teen motocross academy in Alice Springs. Also receiving funding is anthology feature Here Out West, which will bring together eight stories from different writers in Western Sydney.

Sally Caplan, Screen Australia’s Head of Content said Australian creators were coming up with world-class content.

“Australian creators continue to capture audiences around the world, such as the RackaRacka team which has built a huge following on YouTube and are now set to deliver a new experience for fans and newcomers alike with their debut feature film. Fans will be delighted to see the Miss Fisher franchise back with another season of the spin–off, Ms Fisher’s MODern Murder Mysteries; and Flunk which is making a mark for LGBTQIA representation with over 20 million views of the first two seasons. I am also thrilled to support the emerging writers on Here Out West whose powerful scripts will celebrate stories about diverse communities.”, Caplan said,

“It’s heartening to see so many strong projects in the works despite the challenges COVID-19 has wrought on the industry. The appetite for distinctive local screen stories remains undiminished and we look forward to more and more productions being able to get underway again.”

