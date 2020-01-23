LGBTIQ+ advocates welcome new Liberal Tasmanian Premier

LGBTIQ advocates have welcomed the election of Peter Gutwein as the new Tasmanian Premier earlier this week.

Former Treasurer Gutwein was elected unopposed by members of his party, with Jeremy Rockliff as his Deputy, after Will Hodgman announced his surprise resignation earlier this year.

“Whenever the Liberal Party has had a conscience vote on LGBTIQ equality, Peter Gutwein has voted in favour, while Jeremy Rockliff has been a strong supporter of LGBTIQ inclusion,” Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome said.

“We hope to meet Mr Gutwein soon to make the case for him taking strong and effective leadership when it comes to greater inclusion and equity for LGBTIQ Tasmanians.”

Croome said a number of LGBTIQ law and policy issues are likely to be on Gutwein’s desk before the next election including a ban on conversion practices and sufficient funding for support services.

Premier Gutwein begins his time as leader mid-way through this government’s term, with the next state election looming in 2022.

OIP Staff