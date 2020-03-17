LGBTIQ+ inclusive practice workshop comes to Busselton this Friday

Connection and Wellbeing Australia (CAWA) and Pride Alliance Busselton are inviting interested parties to attend an inclusive practice workshop this Friday.

The workshop is designed to equip individuals and organisations with tools to create a more inclusive workplace for LGBTIQ+ people, and removing barriers that may be preventing LGBTIQ+ people from accessing services.

The one-day session is suitable for anyone, particularly those working in health or mental health, education, youth and community services, peer support, or just those with LGBTIQ+ loved ones in their lives.

CAWA and Pride Alliance Busselton have also provided COVID-19 precautions for the event, including small group sizes, no shared equipment or food, and virtual sign-in forms.

“Now more than ever it is important to have people who are trained in mental health, suicide prevention and inclusive practice,” the event flyer reads.

“We will continue our workshops until information from the Health Department suggests otherwise.”

The presenters are also asking those who feel unwell, or have come into contact with someone exposed to COVID-19 to not attend.

The Inclusive Practice Workshop will be help this Friday 20th March from 10am – 3pm at the Kaloorup Room on Southern Drive, Busselton. For more information head to Eventbrite, or contact [email protected]

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 and www.qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.