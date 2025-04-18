Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Liberal candidate David Lamerton takes aim at transgender people playing sport

News

The Liberal candidate for the seat of Bean in the ACT has voiced his opinions about transgender people participating in competitive sport, his opposition to gender neutral toilets and his thoughts on Indigenous Welcome to Country ceremonies.

Speaking to The Canberra Times, the aspiring politician who is a veteran, said he likes to see an acknowledgement of people who have served in the military at the start of formal gatherings and events, but said that didn’t mean he didn’t have respect for Indigenous Australians.

- Advertisement -

“This country is sick of this sort of – what’s the word? – this virtue signaling around this,” Lamerton told his local newspaper.

Lamerton said as someone who had severed his country in two different uniforms, he and had a long history in the military he was “very much against getting welcomed” to his “own country”.

Liberal candidate David Lamerton.

The candidate said he wouldn’t be one to participate in “culture wars” but he had many concerns about gender neutral bathrooms, transgender women participating in sport, and the medical treatment of children who experience gender dysphoria.

“My position very firmly on this is if you can’t vote, for instance, and you are not classified as an adult, then how on earth are you meant to make decisions that affect your entire life from that point forward?” he said.

Lamerton said the treatments used under the current methodology had the effect of “deliberately messing up your biology”.

The Division of Bean is currently held by Labor’s David Smith who has been the seat’s only representative since it was created ahead of the 2019 election. Smith was previously briefly a member of the senate replacing Senator Katy Gallagher in 2018 when she was disqualified over dual citizenship. Bean is one of three seats in the Australian Captial Territory.

Latest

Culture

Five series to binge watch over a long weekend

0
Have you missed any of the top tier series?
News

QNews announces the end of print publications and move to digital

0
The Queensland based street-press publication has been operating for 25 years.
News

Making Rainbow Families Seminar returns in May

0
It's a great chance to get all the info on starting a family.
History

On This Gay Day | Screen legend Greta Garbo died

0
The actor left the film industry in the 1940's and spent the next four decades out of the public eye.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Five series to binge watch over a long weekend

0
Have you missed any of the top tier series?
News

QNews announces the end of print publications and move to digital

0
The Queensland based street-press publication has been operating for 25 years.
News

Making Rainbow Families Seminar returns in May

0
It's a great chance to get all the info on starting a family.
History

On This Gay Day | Screen legend Greta Garbo died

0
The actor left the film industry in the 1940's and spent the next four decades out of the public eye.
News

UK Supreme Court decision declares law defines a woman as someone born biologically female

0
A landmark case in the United Kingdom has seen...

Five series to binge watch over a long weekend

Graeme Watson -
Have you missed any of the top tier series?
Read more

QNews announces the end of print publications and move to digital

Graeme Watson -
The Queensland based street-press publication has been operating for 25 years.
Read more

Making Rainbow Families Seminar returns in May

Graeme Watson -
It's a great chance to get all the info on starting a family.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture