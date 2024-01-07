Liberal MPs say religious discrimination laws must strike the right balance

Liberal MPs Bridget Archer and Andrew Bragg have shared their thoughts on the government’s commitment to bring in Religious Discrimination laws saying any new legislation must find the right balance between protections for people of faith and the needs of the LGBTIQA+ communities.

The two parliamentarians were part of a small group of Liberal MPs who crossed the floor and opposed similar legislation when it was put forward by the Morrison government. They stance scuttled the push for religious discrimination laws and put the issue on the back burner in the Morrison government’s final days.

Attorney General Mark Dreyfus has announced that the Albanese government will introduce legislation for religious discimination in 2024, and the government is preparing to receive a report on equal opportunity law from the Australian Law Reform Commission.

Both Archer and Bragg have to The Age newspaper that their views have not changed, and its vital that the government avoids the issue becoming a culture war between religious groups and the LGBTIQA+ communities.

“The Albanese government needs to be very clear from the outset if they are introducing this legislation, what are they trying to achieve? What’s the problem we’re seeking to solve? This would be worthwhile to justify what I would guarantee will be the damage to people on the way through,” she told the newspaper.

Archer and Bragg are the only two politicians who crossed the floor and remained in parliament after the 2022 election. Dave Sharma who was part of their group recently rejoined the parliament filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Senator Marise Payne.

Andrew Bragg said he had previously urged the government to tackle any legislation early in their term. Bragg said he believed there was a strong need for religious discrimination protections at a federal level.

““I don’t want to see any minority group, whether it’s LGBTQ groups or it’s a religious group, damaged as part of this debate. I think that’s very achievable, but Labor has to deliver a constructive, collaborative process.” Senator Bragg said.

The proposal for introducing religious discrimination protections was first raised by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in 2017 following the postal vote that showed Australians supported marriage equality.

The subsequent Ruddock Review showed there was little evidence of religious discrimination occurring in Australia, but it also highlighted that the current laws allow for discrimination against LGBTIQA+ students and teachers in religious based schools.

The Australian Parliament resumes on Tuesday 6th of February 2024.

