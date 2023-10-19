Liberal senator Claire Chandler criticises Human Rights decision

Liberal senator Claire Chandler has criticised the decision by the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) to knock back an application from a Melbourne Lesbian group who want to exclude heterosexual, bisexual and transgender women from their events.

Warning: This story has details of comments which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Appearing on the Sky News program Credlin, the Tasmanian senator labeled the ruling a “terrible decision”.

“It’s just the latest example of what happens when woke-left activists take over our bureaucracy and our institutions.” Senator Chandler said.

The application on behalf of the Lesbian Action Group requested permission for a five-year exemption to hold regular events at Victoria’s Pride Centre that will only be open to “lesbians born female only”. The Victoria Pride Centre have already announced they would not accept a booking from the group.

The application drew a wide range of submissions from other community groups who argued both for and against the exemption being granted. The Commission received a total of 262 submissions, consisting of submissions from 20 organisations and 242 individuals.

The Human Rights Commission rejected the application saying it would have led to further discrimination and exclusion of transgender women who are also lesbians.

Senator Chandler said the commission had effectively decoupled sex from biological reality.

“A completely mad decision by the AHRC, but sadly something we have become all too used to seeing” Senator Chandler said.

Host Peta Credlin said the decision meant that women could no longer guarantee that there would just be women in a women’s toilet, or women and girls in the changerooms – despite transgender men and women already being allowed to use the facilities that align with their gender.

The decision from Australian Human Rights Commission used the descriptor of sex, rather than gender as this is the wording used in the relevant legislation.

OIP Staff

