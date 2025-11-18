Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Liberal senator Sarah Henderson says it’s time for a “very big fight” on trans ideology

News

Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson says encouraging changes to the Sex Discrimination Act to remove protections for people who are transgender will be a priority for the opposition.

Appearing on the Sky News program Outsiders on Sunday Senator Henderson said comments recently made by Treasurer Jim Chalmers regarding the Liberal party’s new policy that abandons net zero targets on emissions. Speaking to the media Chalmers said “Over recent years, this coalition has become a party of extremists. And Australians would pay a very hefty price for that extremism.”

- Advertisement -

Senator Henderson said if the government was really concerned about extremism it would look at the Sex Discrimination Act.

Victorian Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson.

“I say to the the Treasurer, that is a disgraceful comment, it goes to show that they have gone to the bottom of the barrel, and if they want to talk about extremism – maybe they could look at the Sex Discrimination Act, and look at how women have been expunged from the Sex Discrimination Act, which was established to protect women. The world has gone crazy.”

Senator Henderson praised Greens co-founder Drew Hutton, who was become a proponent of removing transgender recognition within the act, and Sal Grover, founder of the App Giggle for Girls, who is currently challenging a Federal Court finding that she discriminated against transgender woman Roxanne Tickle. Senator Henderson said they were both “wonderful” people.

Senator Henderson said Hutton was fighting against transgender extremism, “not on people who wanted to live a quiet and dignified life, but on this extreme trans ideology which has removed women from the sex discrimination act.”

“We are no longer protected, women no longer have safe spaces, we are not protected from completely fairly in sport, so where is the government on these issues, and that I think has got to be one of the next very big fights that we have.” Senator Henderson said.

“I think this is a big battle ground.” Senator Henderson said describing the debate as getting traction. ‘We need to be very very strong in reversing in what has happened in the Federal Court and really showing that we are standing up for women and girls, protecting their rights to have their own space and play sport against each other.”

Latest

Culture

Big Brother adds a twist to the nominations

0
The housemates had a clear idea on who they wanted to nominate, but Big Brother threw a spanner into the works.
Culture

Keli Holiday announces national tour and new album

0
The artist will be playing a show at Freo.Social in 2026.
History

On This Gay Day | Movie icon Rock Hudson was born on this day in 1925

0
Rock Hudson and RuPaul were both born on this day, while poet Audre Lorde died in 1992;.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Boy Soda and Ambré, Tinie Tempah and Alex Mills, DRAMA, Y.O.G.A. featuring Taylor Moss, Faithless and Disclosure, and Khruangbin.  

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Big Brother adds a twist to the nominations

0
The housemates had a clear idea on who they wanted to nominate, but Big Brother threw a spanner into the works.
Culture

Keli Holiday announces national tour and new album

0
The artist will be playing a show at Freo.Social in 2026.
History

On This Gay Day | Movie icon Rock Hudson was born on this day in 1925

0
Rock Hudson and RuPaul were both born on this day, while poet Audre Lorde died in 1992;.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Boy Soda and Ambré, Tinie Tempah and Alex Mills, DRAMA, Y.O.G.A. featuring Taylor Moss, Faithless and Disclosure, and Khruangbin.  
Culture

‘Deadloch’ will be back on our screens in 2026

0
Detectives Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe are back for a second adventure.

Big Brother adds a twist to the nominations

OUTinPerth -
The housemates had a clear idea on who they wanted to nominate, but Big Brother threw a spanner into the works.
Read more

Keli Holiday announces national tour and new album

OUTinPerth -
The artist will be playing a show at Freo.Social in 2026.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Movie icon Rock Hudson was born on this day in 1925

OUTinPerth -
Rock Hudson and RuPaul were both born on this day, while poet Audre Lorde died in 1992;.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture