Liberals to back motion from Moira Deeming into transgender health care

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

The Victoria Liberals will back a motion from ousted member Moira Deeming for an inquiry into transgender health care and the affirming approach used by doctors and psychiatrists.

The push from Deeming is not likely to succeed because even with the support of her former colleagues it is unlikely to earn support from the Labor government or cross benchers.

Warning: This story has details of comments which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Deeming was expelled from the parliamentary Liberal party earlier this year after the party’s leadership criticised her attendance at a Let Women Speak rally hosted by British anti-transgender campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen. At the event a neo-Nazi group stood adjacent to Keen’s event on the steps of parliament house and performed salutes and held up offensive banners directed at the LGBTIQA+ communities.

Deeming has now issued multiple concerns notices for defamation against Opposition leader John Pesutto, but has yet to file a case. Keen has also indicated she intendeds to launch defamation proceedings against the Victorian Liberal leadership.

It has been reported that the Liberals will back Deemings’ motion rather than expose a rift within the party.

On Tuesday Deeming hosted an event titled Why Women Can’t Talk About Sex at Victoria’s Parliament House. Deeming was joined by some of Australia’s most prominent campaigners against transgender rights including Katherine Deeves and Binary’s Kirralie Smith.

The event has previously been presented at the New South Wales parliament and the federal parliament. It is packaged as an online program on Alan Jones’ ADH network.

At Tuesday event Deeming warned the audience that by attending they risked being publicly sanctioned.

“I just need to explain some ground rules for those of you who may be unfamiliar with the way things are done at Parliament in Victoria,” she said.

“Your attendance will be publicised as a tacit endorsement of every single view that I and each of the other speakers hold, or are accused of holding.

“And most importantly, please know that when you come to Parliament House to participate in one event, that is exactly the same as participating in any other events that may happen here.

“If you lose your job, get vilified, defamed, threatened, humiliated, degraded, bullied because of things that other people do while you are here in this building, you’ve only got yourself to blame.” Deeming said, her comments reported by the Herald Sun.

The Victorian Greens have publicly stated their opposition to Deeming’s proposal for an inquiry.

The party’s LGBTIQA+ spokesperson Gabrielle de Vietri said the party recognised that ongoing public discussion about transgender health care had a negative effect on people.

“We know that anti-trans rhetoric causes lasting harm to trans and gender diverse people, by stoking the flames of transphobia and hate.

“Victoria’s trans and gender diverse communities are strong and resilient, but we know they face disproportionate levels of harassment, abuse and even violence, because of views like these.

“Our LGBTIQA+ communities should be supported and cared for, not used as a political football by people who would prefer to deny their very existence.

“There’s a lot of work to be done to ensure extreme views held by people like Moira Deeming aren’t normalised. That’s why the Greens will keep pushing for the rights of trans and gender diverse people and for anti-vilification reform as a matter of urgency.” de Vietri said.

The party’s health spokesperson Dr Sarah Mansfield said the party supported the approach taken by medical professionals.

“The role of gender affirming health care is to support trans people so that they may be given the right to live a full life – something we all deserve.

“The Greens are deeply concerned by the amplification of misinformation about health care provided to trans and gender diverse young people, which only perpetuates stigma and discrimination.

“The right to access to gender affirming care is supported by all major medical bodies in Australia and the World Health Organisation.

“Evidence shows that access to supportive gender affirming care during childhood and adolescence significantly improves health outcomes and reduces harms.

“However, many young Victorians face significant barriers in accessing gender affirming care, and the Greens will continue to push to ensure all young people can access the care they need.” Dr Mansfield said.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au