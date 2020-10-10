Lifeblood say they can’t bring in blood donation reforms earlier than 2021

LGBTIQ+ rights advocates have accused Australia’s blood donation service, Lifeblood (formerly the Red Cross Blood Service) of a double standard after it lifted the ban on blood plasma donors with tattoos while maintaining its ban on gay, bisexual and trans (GBT) donors.

This week, Lifeblood announced the four month period between obtaining a tattoo and giving blood plasma would be abolished. Gay, bisexual and trans donors however must still abstain from sex for twelve months before giving blood.

Spokesperson for national LGBTIQ equality organisation, just.equal, Rodney Croome said the organisation needed to move faster in removing the discrimination against gay, bisexual and trans donors.

“We welcome Lifeblood’s decision to allow blood plasma donation by tattoo recipients, not least because it was based on solid scientific research.”

“Similar scientific research from the around the world has shown that replacing the current gay, bisexual and transgender ban with individual risk assessment would lower disease risk and increase the supply of safe blood, yet, Lifeblood is impervious to this science.”

“It is a double standard for Lifeblood to allow donations from tattoo recipients but not GBT people, and it is a double-standard for them to heed science in one instance and ignore it in the other.”

“The only explanation for this double standard is that Lifeblood is acting out of prejudice, or in fear of other people’s prejudice, neither of which is an acceptable basis for public health policy.”

In April, Australia’s blood authorities announced the twelve month celibacy period would be reduced to three months but six months later this still has not occurred. Just.equal says its time for LGBTI Australians to write to Health Minister Greg Hunt and find out why the change has not been implemented.