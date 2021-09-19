Lifesavers with Pride launch scholarships

Life | Filed under Fitness Posted by admin



Lifesavers with Pride (LWP) have launched their Proud Beaches Scholarship for summer 2021/22, promoting Surf Life Saving as a welcome, safe and valued place for LGBTIQ people.

The scholarship helps members of the LGBTIQ community become qualified lifesavers and join their local surf club by financially supporting recipients of the Proud Beaches Scholarships.

Over the last 2 seasons eight scholarships have been awarded, across NSW, WA and Qld, and the group’s goal is to increase the scope of scholarships this year. Scholarship applications are welcome from anyone from across the country.

The scholarships are for the Surf Rescue Certificate (13-15yo), or the Bronze Medallion (over 15+yo), regardless of gender, culture, or physical ability, and anyone who meet their club’s award prerequisites (able to swim 400m).

Applicants will need to demonstrate in their application why they should receive the scholarship. Straight allies are also welcome to apply, identifying how their candidacy will increase LGBTIQ involvement in lifesaving.

The patrolling season operates from October to April in the south, and May to September in the northern tropics, so intake for new lifesavers varies by location. Applicants should contact their local surf club to find out their course dates and details.

Scholarship applications can also be submitted by surf clubs on behalf of their members. Assessment of applications will be reviewed 30th September, 31st October, 30th November, 31 December and 30th April.

Gary Driscoll, the chair of Lifesavers With Pride said the group had shown a lot of success in recent years.

“The Surf Life Saving community has made great progress in terms of LGBTIQ inclusion and participation in lifesaving, with SLSA joining Pride in Sport, and the states supporting our participation at each of the capital city LGBTIQ Fair Days last summer.

Surf Clubs are welcoming, safe and inclusive, and we really encourage our LGBTIQ friends to visit their local surf club and try out lifesaving,” Driscoll said.

“Completing the Bronze Medallion course is the first step towards patrolling the beach and competing in surf sports, and we are keen to ensure cost isn’t a barrier to becoming qualified lifesavers, and active surf competitors.”

Lifesavers with Pride encourages clubs to share this scholarship opportunity in their community, and we’d love to know what your club does to make members feel safe, welcome and included.

The group welcome messages of support via email or messages on social media, especially with our hashtags #lifesaverswithpride, #lwpscholarships and #proudbeaches.

Links to the application are here and you can learn about Lifesavers With Pride on their website.

Source: Media Release

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.