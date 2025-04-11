Search
Light Years opens in Perth filling William Street with a golden hue

Lifestyle

Light Years has opened in Perth, the bar and restaurant’s west coast arrival follows on from their successful operations in Byron Bay, Noosa, Burleigh and Newcastle.

Moving into the space at 140 William formerly occupied by Jamie’s Italian, the new venue has had a complete makeover and been transformed into spacious and luxurious sanctuary from the city hubbub.

While the venue’s name made all of us queers think of a Kylie album, we couldn’t help it how our brains work. In truth if there was a Kylie album to match this new space it would be her sojourn into country music – because everything inside in Golden.

The busy world outside is hidden by curtains that the cast a flaxen light across the space. There are giant couches where you can sit with a friend and unwind with a friend over cocktails, and large tables where a group could gather and sample their menu.

The menu is a mix of some of the well-loved items from their existing properties alongside some fresh creations.

The venue highlights their kingfish ceviche with coconut, chilli, and kaffir lime, and suggest you savour the crispy masterstock pork belly, or indulge in their miso butter corn ribs.

New additions include ginger and shallot lobster dumplings, lemongrass pork shumai, and an Asian-inspired steak tartare with gochujang, pickled pear, and umami cream. There is an indulgent lobster noodles on the menu cooked in a rich laksa bisque.

James Sutherland, who is one of four owner-executives for Light Years welcomed Perth’s diners to the venue on Thursday night.

“Light Years was born in 2017 and it’s become something of a phenomenon.” Sutherland said. “We offer a modern Asian menu and a playful approach to hospitality.”

Light Years also has a decent range of vegetarian options Wild Truffled Mushroom Dumplings, Miso Caramel Eggplant, Cumin Spiced Cauliflower, A tofu San Choy Bow, and Vegetarian Fried Rice.

Light Years is at 140 William Street and is open from Miday until late. Bookings are being taken now.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

