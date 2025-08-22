Search
Lil Nas X arrested in Los Angeles after police find him walking down the street in his underwear

Culture

Pop star Lil Nas X has been arrested in Los Angeles after police responded to reports of a man walking down the street naked.

Images and video published by gossip website TMZ appear to show the rapper dressed in just boots and his underwear. He was arrested by police for obstructing an officer and was taken to hospital as there were concerns the entertainer may have been experiencing an overdose.

Nil Nas X came to prominence in 2018 with his huge hit Old Town Road which mashed country and hip hop together. He continued to have success with his 2021 Montero album which spawned the hits That’s What I Want, Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Industry Baby.

Earlier this year he released his follow up Dream Boy, but it failed to repeat the success of his debut.

Officers found him walking on Ventura Boulevard in the Studio City neighbourhood shortly before 6am a police spokesperson said.

After being cleared by the hospital Lil Nas X spent a few hours in the police lock up before being released. His representatives are yet to make any comment on the incident.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

