Lil Nas X delivers eye-catching video for new track ‘J.Christ’

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Lil Nas X has shared his new tune and video, it’s called J. Christ.

The clip builds upon themes used in his previous work and is filled with biblical references. This time round the rapper has directed the video himself.

It begins with look-a-likes of celebrities including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey and former US President Barack Obama climbing the stairs to heaven. Once they pass through the Pearly Gates we meet Lil Nas X, dressed in white with his long locks flowing over his shoulders.

Later there’s a basketball game with Beelzebub, cheerleaders, the rapper depicted as Jesus on the cross, and depictions of the story of Noah and the Ark.

The song is incredibly short at just 2:50, following a trend set by Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam, and Troye Sivan’s Rush.

Check it out.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.