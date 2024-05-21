Search
UK artist Matt Maltese to tour Australia

Culture

British musical sensation Matt Maltese is coming to Australia with his Song That Aren’t Mine Tour and tickets go on sale this Friday.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter has released four albums of material so far in his career and built up a fanbase around the globe.

The tour will begin in Perth on 18th November with a show at The Recabite, before heading to Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney, before heading to New Zealand for shows in Wellington and Auckland.

After releasing music on Soundcloud in 2015 Maltese was quickly signed to a sub-imprint of Atlantic Records bringing out his debut EP the following year.

His debut album Bad Contestant arrived in 2018, and he followed it up with 2019’s Krystal, 2021’s Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow, and 2023’s Driving Just to Drive.

In March he released Songs That Aren’t Mine, a cover’s album. On the record he delivers a woozy version of Sixpence None The Richer’s Kiss Me, alongside his takes on songs by Bob Marley, Prince, Neil Young, Marc Bolan and T-Rex, and Avril Lavigne.

Tour Dates

MONDAY NOVEMBER 18| THE RECHABITE, PERTH-18+
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 20–NORTHCOTE THEATRE, MELBOURNE-AA
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 21–PRINCESS THEATRE, BRISBANE-AA
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 22–METRO THEATRE, SYDNEY-AA
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 24–MEOW, WELLINGTON-18+
MONDAY NOVEMBER 25 | WHAMMY BAR, AUCKLAND–18+

Tickets at Handsome Tours.

