Lil Nas X enters his ‘Dreamboy’ era

Over the last week Lil Nas X has dropped a series of tunes as he gets ready to share his new album Dreamboy.

The singer rapper had huge success with Old Town Road in 2019, his debut album Montero came two years later brining hits like Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Industry Baby and That’s What I Want.

Since then, he’s brought out a steady stream of singles including J.Christ, Where Do We Go Now, Light Again and Need Day Boy, but none of them are apparently from his new album.

Over the last week though five new songs have appeared online.

Check out the pink tinged series of Dreamboy, Big Dummy!, Swish, Right There! and Hotbox.