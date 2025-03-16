Search
Lil Nas X enters his ‘Dreamboy’ era

Culture

Over the last week Lil Nas X has dropped a series of tunes as he gets ready to share his new album Dreamboy.

The singer rapper had huge success with Old Town Road in 2019, his debut album Montero came two years later brining hits like Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Industry Baby and That’s What I Want.

Since then, he’s brought out a steady stream of singles including J.Christ, Where Do We Go Now, Light Again and Need Day Boy, but none of them are apparently from his new album.

Over the last week though five new songs have appeared online.

Check out the pink tinged series of Dreamboy, Big Dummy!, Swish, Right There! and Hotbox.

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

There's so much new music this week, it's a double edition of Fresh Tracks.
On This Gay Day: Remembering Merritt Butrick

The Star Trek actor died at the age of 29 in 1989 one of the many people lost to HIV/AIDS.
Nicola Sturgeon says society will look back and feel shame about the treatment of transgender people

The former First Minister of Scotland announced the end of her time as a politician.
On This Gay Day | The film 'Victor / Victoria' premiered in 1982

The role would become one of Julie Andrews most acclaimed performances.

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

There's so much new music this week, it's a double edition of Fresh Tracks.
On This Gay Day: Remembering Merritt Butrick

The Star Trek actor died at the age of 29 in 1989 one of the many people lost to HIV/AIDS.
Nicola Sturgeon says society will look back and feel shame about the treatment of transgender people

The former First Minister of Scotland announced the end of her time as a politician.
On This Gay Day | The film 'Victor / Victoria' premiered in 1982

The role would become one of Julie Andrews most acclaimed performances.
Flowers got me thinking…

The onslaught of daily attacks against of LGBTIQA+ communities can be exhausting.

